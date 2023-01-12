Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.67.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $825.50 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $834.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $753.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

