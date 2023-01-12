Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

