Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.03 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

