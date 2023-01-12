Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $63.38.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

