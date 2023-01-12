Conning Inc. Sells 128 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $226.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,746 shares of company stock worth $9,650,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.