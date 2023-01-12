Conning Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.47 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

