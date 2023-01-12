Conning Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $963,921,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $74,472,586. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $186.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $228.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

