Conning Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TT opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

