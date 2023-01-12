Conning Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

