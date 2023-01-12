Conning Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 52 week low of $129.69 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average is $158.02.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

