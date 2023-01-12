Conning Inc. Sells 375 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.