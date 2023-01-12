Conning Inc. Sells 405 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $260.11.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

