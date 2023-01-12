Conning Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,088,000 after acquiring an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 746,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE SPG opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.