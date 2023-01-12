Conning Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

