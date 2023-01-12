Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $274.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

