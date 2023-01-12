Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after acquiring an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

