Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE MCO opened at $307.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $376.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

