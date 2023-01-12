Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CNM opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.