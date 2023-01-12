Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 836,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

