CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of CorVel worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

CorVel Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 443,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 443,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,317 shares of company stock worth $2,032,034. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $151.75 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $210.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.