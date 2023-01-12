Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PID. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

