Country Club Bank GFN Buys 123 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

