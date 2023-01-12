Country Club Bank GFN Buys 136 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $196.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $254.71.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

