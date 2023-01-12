Country Club Bank GFN Has $248,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 772,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.