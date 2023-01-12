Country Club Bank GFN Has $248,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 772,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.