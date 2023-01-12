Country Club Bank GFN Has $496,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $159,204,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

