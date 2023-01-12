Country Club Bank GFN Invests $348,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

