Country Club Bank GFN Invests $384,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98.

