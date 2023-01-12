Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

