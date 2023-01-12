Country Club Bank GFN Sells 130 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $195.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.