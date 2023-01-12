Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:VZ opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
