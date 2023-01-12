Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.