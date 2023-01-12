Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $80.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.07.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $84.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -32.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

