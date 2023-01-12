CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.