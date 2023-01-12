CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,374,000 after buying an additional 499,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.48.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.45 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

