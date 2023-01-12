Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

