Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 202,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after buying an additional 701,654 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

