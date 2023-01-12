CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

CVBF opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

