Cwm LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

