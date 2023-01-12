Cwm LLC Buys 819 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 23.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 512,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 199.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 665,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

