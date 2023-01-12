Cwm LLC Has $534,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

