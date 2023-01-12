Cwm LLC Has $560,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.