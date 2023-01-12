Cwm LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.