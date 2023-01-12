Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.14.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.