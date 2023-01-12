Czech National Bank Acquires New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $504.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.16 and a 200 day moving average of $461.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $568.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

