Czech National Bank Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $260.11.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.