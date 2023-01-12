Czech National Bank Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

