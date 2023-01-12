Czech National Bank Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

