Czech National Bank Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,334,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.