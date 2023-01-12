Czech National Bank Acquires Shares of 20,409 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.