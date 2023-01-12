Czech National Bank Acquires Shares of 24,534 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.94 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

